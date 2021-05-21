This Song by Marilyn Hucek Gives So Much Meaning to the Phrase ‘I Do’

newsbreak-logo
Working in this industry for the better part of the last 10 years, I've probably used the phrase "I Do" a billion, if not more, times. It rolls off the tongue so easily and it doesn't need to be explained, because IYKYK (that's you, brides and grooms to-be, you know!). But the thing is, once you start overusing the phrase in any and all contexts related to your wedding - and #ido hashtagging counts, oh yes it does - the meaning starts to wane. Kind of like an engagement ring that loses its luster every now and again; it'll shine beautifully again, it just needs to be cleaned up and dusted off first! Well, we just heard a brand-new song that's breathing fresh new life into the "I Do" declaration: 'i do' by Marilyn Hucek.

