This Song by Marilyn Hucek Gives So Much Meaning to the Phrase ‘I Do’
Working in this industry for the better part of the last 10 years, I’ve probably used the phrase “I Do” a billion, if not more, times. It rolls off the tongue so easily and it doesn’t need to be explained, because IYKYK (that’s you, brides and grooms to-be, you know!). But the thing is, once you start overusing the phrase in any and all contexts related to your wedding - and #ido hashtagging counts, oh yes it does - the meaning starts to wane. Kind of like an engagement ring that loses its luster every now and again; it’ll shine beautifully again, it just needs to be cleaned up and dusted off first! Well, we just heard a brand-new song that’s breathing fresh new life into the “I Do” declaration: ‘i do’ by Marilyn Hucek.www.weddingchicks.com