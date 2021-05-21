People of Iowa Are Eating Eggs Wrong [Opinion]

Do you ever find yourself in awe of those customers' cities that can get their Amazon packages delivered the SAME DAY?. When delivery within 2-3 days just wasn't good enough, Amazon started building its own warehouses in Iowa and elsewhere and doing its own delivery. When you thought you were looking for the UPS or FedEx truck, but a little work van pulled up in your driveway instead, and you were confused (and maybe the first few times, scared because it may or may not have had the Amazon logo on it?) You soon figured out that was the Amazon delivery truck!