newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope Francis: The People of God must be consulted before the October 2023 synod of bishops

By Gerard O’Connell
americamagazine.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis attends the final session of the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon at the Vatican in this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Continuing his efforts to reform the Catholic Church in accordance with the teachings of the Second Vatican Council, Pope Francis has approved a new three-stage process for the next gathering of the synod of bishops. Its aim is to involve the whole church at diocesan, national and continental levels through a process of “listening and discernment” on the important theme of synodality: “For a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission.”

www.americamagazine.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Church#Vatican Media#People Of God#Catholic Bishops#Pastors#The Synod Of Bishops#The Catholic Church#Continental#Quod Omnes Tangit Ab#General Secretariat#Orthodox Church#Vatican Ii#Laity#Rome#Doctrinal Development#Evangelization#Petrine Primacy#Synods#Deepen Discernment#Cardinal Mario Grech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Vatican City
News Break
Amazon
Related
ReligionReligion Dispatches

Bishops’ Attempt to Deny Communion to Biden Will Backfire Even More Spectacularly Than Opposition to Same-Sex Marriage

If only President Joe Biden didn’t carry a rosary or quote the popular Catholic hymn “On Eagle’s Wings” in his Inaugural address, it would be easy to categorize him. It would be simple to write him off as one more ‘liberal,’ ‘fallen away,’ ‘baptized but not practicing,’ ‘cafeteria Catholic,’ or just ‘one of those radicals’ (said with a snarl).
Lawprudentpressagency.com

Pope Francis Imposes a New Law “No More Privileges”!

Pope Francis introduced a new law that would criminalize crimes committed by cardinals and priests in the Vatican, as well as prosecution in other criminal cases. Pope Francis, the high priest of Catholic Christians around the world, lives in Vatican City, a European country. He worked to reform Vatican City...
Presidential ElectionThe Citizen Online

God, Joe Biden, and the National Day of Prayer

President Joe Biden’s omission of the word God from his National Day of Prayer proclamation this month has evoked a firestorm of protest. Christian Broadcasting Network commentator David Brody, evangelist Franklin Graham, Catholic League president Bill Donohue, Fox News, and other politically conservative media outlets all criticized Biden’s failure to mention God.
Worldla-croix.com

Australian archbishop says there's no stopping pope's push for synodality

Pope Francis has no one in his small circle of advisors, known as the Council of Cardinals, who is from Oceania. — While the other continents have a seat in the seven-member "kitchen cabinet" or C7, Oceania's chair has been empty since October 2018. That's when the pope thanked Australian Cardinal George Pell for his services and removed him from the group.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis will soon institute the formal ‘ministry of catechist’

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- While millions of laypeople around the world are recognized as catechists in their parish or diocese, Pope Francis is preparing to formally institute the "ministry of catechist." The Vatican press office said May 5 that Pope Francis' apostolic letter "Antiquum Ministerium" ("Ancient Ministry"), instituting the ministry,...
ReligionCatholic News

Vatican approves new invocations for Litany of St. Joseph

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Updating the Litany of St. Joseph, approved in 1909, the Vatican has added seven invocations, including two that address the guardian of Jesus and husband of Mary as “support in difficulty” and “patron of refugees.”. The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments published the additions...
MinoritiesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's powerful Catholic progressives are openly defying a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions by offering such blessings at services in about 100 different churches all over the country this week. The blessings at open worship services are the latest pushback from...
ReligionPosted by
UPI News

Pope Francis creates lay ministry to encourage teachings by secular men, women

Pope Francis on Tuesday created a lay ministry that makes official an avenue of greater participation by women in the teaching of the Catholic faith. The new law announced by the pope at the Vatican allows both lay men and women to educate newcomers to the Catholic faith about receiving the sacraments of baptism, communion and other elements of the religion.
Religionwordonfire.org

Good News: Pope Francis Creates Lay Ministry of “Catechist”

On the Optional Memorial of St. John of Avila, sixteenth-century Spanish priest and Doctor of the Church, Pope Francis established, by apostolic authority, the lay ministry of catechist. I have to admit that I did not know about this Doctor of the Church before reading this motu proprio, but with a little bit of research, I now see the fittingness of establishing this lay ministry on this day.
Environmentevdiomessage.org

Pope Francis calls us to action on ecological issues

Editor’s note: This series takes a deeper look at Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical On the Care for Our Common Home, “Laudato Si’” and his 2021 Platform Goals. Did you know that, on May 24, 2015, Pope Francis signed an encyclical called “Laudato Si’ – On Care for our Common Home?” Five years later, he announced an Anniversary Year from May 24, 2020, to May 24, 2021, where he encourages a new way of living. During this Anniversary Year, Pope Francis established seven public commitment groups and seven platform goals.
Religionwordonfire.org

How “Godzilla vs. Kong” Tracks with Pope Francis and Laudato Si’

On a superficial level, a giant-monster movie like Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) could easily be dismissed as mindless spectacle. Even as a lifelong Godzilla fan, I freely admit that the plot of this latest entry in the franchise is simply bonkers! The suspension of disbelief required to be immersed in the action will likely be unsustainable for less forgiving moviegoers. Most of the human cast is superfluous. Their only task is to provide the exposition necessary to contextualize the intermittent monster battles. Despite all this, I heartily enjoyed the film. Like the previous “Monsterverse” installments, Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), this movie hit the sweet spot of nostalgia for someone who grew up on a steady diet of Japanese giant-monster (kaiju) films and other assorted “creature features.”
Religionamicohoops.net

Pope Francis establishes the Secular Service for Christian catechists

Pope Francis established the Secular Service of Christian Catechism with the Apostolic Letter in the form of Motu proprio ‘Old office’ (The previous ministry) in which he also requested the preparation of the training course, describing the normative criteria for reaching the ministry and disseminating the rituals of an institution such as this informal ministry.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis: Prayer can be a struggle. That’s normal. Embrace it.

Pope Francis greets people during his weekly general audience in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican May 12, 2021. It was the first time in more than six months that visitors and pilgrims have been able to attend the audience. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Below is...
Religionwashingtoninformer.com

Pope Francis Holds First Public Audience Since November

Pope Francis spoke Wednesday to a crowd gathered outside of the Vatican, addressing a public audience for the first time since November. Approximately 300 people wearing masks sat outside in the Vatican’s San Damaso courtyard to hear the pontiff speak, CNN reported. Before attendees entered the courtyard, their temperatures were...
ReligionCatholic News

Cardinal Ladaria cautions U.S. bishops on politicians and Communion

Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has urged the U.S. bishops to proceed with caution in their discussions about a national policy on denying Communion to some politicians. He is pictured in a file photo at the Vatican. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) VATICAN CITY...