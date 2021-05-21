Township of Schaumburg offers programs and services for older adults
May is Older Adult Americans Month. The Schaumburg Township celebrates older adults throughout the year with its expansive programs and services. Senior Services offers a litany of activities, events and social service programs for all aspects of one's life. The township boasts several certified Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselors offering free, unbiased Medicare and Medicaid insurance counseling.www.dailyherald.com