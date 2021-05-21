newsbreak-logo
Schaumburg, IL

Township of Schaumburg offers programs and services for older adults

By Submitted by Schaumburg Township
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

May is Older Adult Americans Month. The Schaumburg Township celebrates older adults throughout the year with its expansive programs and services. Senior Services offers a litany of activities, events and social service programs for all aspects of one's life. The township boasts several certified Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselors offering free, unbiased Medicare and Medicaid insurance counseling.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

