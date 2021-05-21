Vernon American Legion Post 1247 will salute U.S. Armed Forces with three Memorial Day ceremonies Monday, May 31. The events will be at 9 a.m. at Vernon Township Cemetery, 15215 Cemetery Road, Lincolnshire; at 10 a.m. at Willow Lawn Memorial Park, 24090 N. Route 45, Vernon Hills; and, at 11 a.m. at the Vernon Hills Memorial Arbortheater, 50 Memorial Drive. Ceremonies will be respectful but brief. Social distancing will be observed. The public can join post members at Vernon Township Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28 and 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29 at Willow Lawn to help place flags on veterans' graves.