newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincolnshire, IL

Memorial Day ceremonies

By Daily Herald report
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Vernon American Legion Post 1247 will salute U.S. Armed Forces with three Memorial Day ceremonies Monday, May 31. The events will be at 9 a.m. at Vernon Township Cemetery, 15215 Cemetery Road, Lincolnshire; at 10 a.m. at Willow Lawn Memorial Park, 24090 N. Route 45, Vernon Hills; and, at 11 a.m. at the Vernon Hills Memorial Arbortheater, 50 Memorial Drive. Ceremonies will be respectful but brief. Social distancing will be observed. The public can join post members at Vernon Township Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28 and 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29 at Willow Lawn to help place flags on veterans' graves.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lincolnshire, IL
City
Vernon Hills, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Memorial Drive#American Legion#U S Armed Forces#Willow Lawn#Cemetery Road#Vernon Township Cemetery#Veterans#Post Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Global conversations on cultural heritage at state museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is offering a conversation on returning cultural heritages. "Join Indigenous experts, museum professionals, and human rights specialists from across the globe for a series of conversations regarding repatriation and the return of cultural heritage." The event is free and open to the...