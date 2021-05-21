newsbreak-logo
Musk says Tesla looking at Russia for production hub

By Reuters
Pasadena Star-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW – Elon Musk said on Friday that Tesla was close to establishing a presence in Russia and was looking at whether it could open factories there. Addressing an event in Russia via video link, Musk said the company already had production sites in China and the United States, but was looking at opening production facilities in other parts of the world.

