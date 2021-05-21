newsbreak-logo
Mount Prospect, IL

Prekindergarten prayers

By St. Emily School
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrekindergarten students at St. Emily School (Mount Prospect) visited the grotto outside of church, and prayed the Hail Mary, celebrating Our Lady during the month of May.

www.dailyherald.com
