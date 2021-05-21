Downtown Elgin Farmers Market set to open June 4

NOTICE TO BIDDERS The City of Elgin hereby invites bidders for the following: 1.Bid 21-034 "Gifford Park Resurfacing Project". The City of Elgin invites bids on pavement resurfacing on Various Streets within the City of Elgin. Firms seeking consideration shall submit their bid at, https://cityofelgin.ionwave.net/VendorRegistration/PreliminaryInfo.aspx, the City's electronic bidding website. The specifications and bidding documents are available for viewing and download for no cost at that site. All bid documents shall be uploaded to https://cityofelgin.ionwave.net/CurrentSourcingEvents.aspx no later than May 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm. This is an Illinois Prevailing Wage project. Published in Daily Herald May 17, 2021 (4563749) , posted 05/17/2021.