The coming-of-age love story "Finding You" — which is based on Jenny B. Jones's book "There You'll Find Me" — centers around a young violinist (Rose Reid's Finley Sinclair) who falls for a movie star (Jedidiah Goodacre's Beckett Rush) when they cross paths in Ireland while she's studying abroad and he's shooting an installment in a massive blockbuster film franchise. The romantic drama filmed in several locations across the Emerald Isle: in Dublin, Claire, Offaly, Kildare and Carlingford. When "Finding You" opens in theaters on May 14, 2021, expect to fall in love with not just its young stars but also with the country where it's set! In honor of its big debut, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more of the best movies and TV shows set in Ireland.