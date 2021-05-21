newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Smithers surpasses 50% vaccine uptake

By Thom Barker
Smirs Interior News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSmithers Local Health Area (Houston to Witset) has reached a major milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination program. To date, 52 per cent of all eligible adults have received at least their first dose of vaccine according to Eryn Collins, a spokesperson for Northern Health. The uptake for those 50 and...

www.interior-news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Henry
Person
John Horgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Vaccination Rates#Health Data#First Data#Local Disease#Witset#Northern Health#Cdc#Astazeneca#Public Data#Health Authorities#Workplace Programs#Pharmacies#Appointments#Parents#Graphic Format#Premier John Horgan#Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Illinois surpasses 10 million COVID-19 vaccine inoculations

Illinois surpassed a major COVID-19 vaccination milestone with more than 10 million doses having now gone into the arms of residents and workers throughout the state. State health officials reported 58,709 more doses were administered over the past 24 hours, putting the total number of vaccine inoculations administered at 10,037,624 since the rollout began in mid-December.
Portland, ORkpic

All4Oregon site to surpass 500K COVID-19 vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. — The All4Oregon mass vaccination site is set to achieve a big milestone, its 500,000th coronavirus vaccination. The site first opened its doors on January 20 at the Oregon Convention Center. Officials say 282,000 people have received a vaccination to date at the site, which is jointly operated...
Kidsdailyhive.com

Kids in BC between 12 and 17 can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine has now opened to teens and pre-teens in British Columbia. The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon by the Ministry of Health. “Getting everyone in our province immunized is our pathway forward through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “This will ensure we have enough protection and community immunity to allow us to slowly lift public health and travel restrictions.”
Public HealthLivingston Parish News

Fully vaccinated people not required to wear mask indoors, governor announces

Following federal recommendations, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks indoors in most cases. This latest revision to the governor’s COVID-19 proclamation comes in addition to recent guidance that also eased restrictions on masks outdoors for those...
Public HealthAppeal-Democrat

Two-thirds of adults in state at least partially vaccinated

Two-thirds of adult Californians are now at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19 – a hopeful milestone as the state trudges toward the level of widespread community protection officials and experts believe is necessary to end the pandemic once and for all. To date, 67.1% of residents age 18 and older...
Pharmaceuticalsajmc.com

Using Data to Track COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake and Target Hesitant Communities

During a panel at Virtual ISPOR 2021, speakers presented global perspectives of COVID-19 vaccine rollout and efforts to target vaccine-hesitant communities. As COVID-19 vaccines hit the market across the world, countries had to grapple with how to get doses to people, which required setting up prioritization, reducing disparities, and targeting communities using data from the first months of the vaccine rollout. During a session at Virtual ISPOR 2021, speakers from Israel and the United States explained the situation on the ground, while a speaker from Johnson & Johnson tackled the broad challenge of equity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Custer Health to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Mandan-based Custer Health will soon begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

Increasing Vaccine Uptake: It Is Not Only What We Say but Also Who Says It

By: Moro Salifu, MD, physician and chairman of the Department of Medicine at SUNY Downstate; Mathieu Eugene, NYC council member; and Carla Boutin-Foster, MD, associate dean, Office of Diversity Education And Research at SUNY Downstate. Over the past year, we have seen the devastating and disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on...
Kidshealthing.ca

B.C. youth welcome at vaccination clinics without parental consent

Parents who have a COVID-19 vaccination booked can now bring their children aged 12 to 17 to the clinic to get a dose of Pfizer. On Thursday, the provincial health officer said this was the quickest way to help get the 310,000 youth in B.C. immunized, and that the youth vaccination program would not be rolled out in schools.
Public HealthLompoc Record

Thomas Elias: Vaccination passports will be a positive

The biggest argument against the idea of requiring vaccination passports soon to enter restaurants, airplanes, movie theaters, ballparks and other venues is that it would create two classes of Americans – those who have been vaccinated and those who have not. That is correct. Once cost-free coronavirus vaccinations have been...
Public HealthScrubs Magazine

Meet the Nurse Leading the Fight Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations

Nurses and healthcare providers were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but this group isn’t a monolith. Many hospital workers have opted out, despite strong evidence that shows these vaccines are both safe and effective. Jennifer Bridges, a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, has emerged as a leader...
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

Vaccines ‘only way out’ of COVID-19 pandemic, says official

Two more people died in Skagit County from COVID-19 in the last week, bringing to 72 the number of local people who have died from the acute respiratory disease. That’s according to Skagit County Public Health’s update Monday morning, posted on the Public Health website. All told, five people had...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

20 states have vaccinated more than 50% of adults. See how yours is doing

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. With major cities like New York reopening for business, Europe reopening to tourists, and the U.S.’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropping masking requirements for vaccinated individuals, many are beginning to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says to "Avoid" Going Here, Even If You're Vaccinated

This time last year, the U.S. was in a very different place with COVID. Most states were in shut down, new cases were soaring, and it seemed like years before there would be a vaccine to protect us against the virus. Luckily, things have changed drastically. Not only do we have three safe and effective vaccines, but, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 101.4 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated as of Apr. 30. But, as experts have warned, new COVID cases are still popping up across the nation, which is something to keep in mind as we start to move toward some semblance of life as we knew it. In particular, the CDC says there's one place you should steer clear of—regardless of whether you're vaccinated or not. Keep reading to learn where they say to avoid going, and for more guidance during the pandemic, The CDC Says People Who Get COVID After Vaccination Have This in Common.
Chicopee, MAelms.edu

COVID-19 Vaccination FAQ

What is the procedure for submitting proof of vaccination?. What if I can’t get the vaccine for health reasons?. What if I don’t want the vaccine for religious reasons?. Do I need to be vaccinated if I already had COVID-19? What if I only have one dose before the deadline?
Ohio Statekhn.org

Ohio’s $1 Million Covid Vaccine Lottery Pays Off: A Boost In Uptake

Meanwhile, Vermont declares an "EMS Week" in appreciation of emergency responders and to promote vaccine uptake; rural North Florida is reported to have low vaccination rates; and reports say the reason many Americans are vaccine-hesitant is because they've heard inaccurate side-effect stories. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's $5 million lottery to...