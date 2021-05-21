newsbreak-logo
Liberty Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to C$6.2 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons detection company, is pleased to announce that due to significant market demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced brokered private placement from C$5 million to C$6.2 million. The upsized offering (the "Offering") will consist of up to 12,400,000 units of the Company (collectively, the "Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$6,200,000 (the "Offering"). Canaccord Genuity Corp. will act as lead agent (the "Lead Agent") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the "Agents").

