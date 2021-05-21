‘Say It and Spin’ with KKRC in the Morning

newsbreak-logo
Food & Drinks

By Taneil
Mix 97-3
Mix 97-3
 1 day ago
Grilling season is back and you know what that means, your going to need some meat. 97-3 KKRC and Look's Marketplace want to help you get stocked up for the summer grilling season. Every weekday morning, you'll have a chance to call in and play "Say It and Spin" for...

Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

