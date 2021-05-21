newsbreak-logo
JSU women's basketball: Gamecocks bring in guard, inside player

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 1 day ago
Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star. Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has signed a couple of women's basketball prospects recently, including a guard and an inside player.

Lekera Hughes is a 5-foot-6 guard from Jones College (Miss.), and she will be a junior next season.

At Jones, she started 19 of 21 games and averaged 10.1 points, 3.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals a game. She shot 39.6 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range where she led the team with 46 treys.

Jones finished 20-1 and reached the round of 16 in the NJCAA tournament.

Hughes is from Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Miss.

JSU also recently signed Madison McCoy, a 6-0 forward who is from Knox West High School in Knoxville, Tenn., and Walters State Community College in Tennessee.

She led the Senators to the Tennessee Community College Athletics Association Region VII championship last season as a redshirt-freshman. WSCC earned a berth in the national junior college tournament in Lubbock, Texas, falling to Tyler Junior College to finish the season 13-4.

McCoy appeared in 15 games for the Lady Senators, starting nine of them, and averaged more than 20 minutes a contest. She averaged 11.3 points a game.

She will have three years of eligibility remaining.

