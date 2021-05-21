newsbreak-logo
Sonoma County, CA

BREAKING NEWS: Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli Resigns

ksro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli has announced that he will resign from office, effective immediately, just six weeks after a San Francisco Chronicle investigation detailed several women’s allegations of sexual assault against him, according to a statement obtained by KSRO’s Mike DeWald. The statement comes hours after Chronicle reporters emailed Foppoli seeking comment about a police report a woman has filed in Florida, alleging that he sexually assaulted her in Palm Beach in March 2021.

