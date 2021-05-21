newsbreak-logo
Box Office: ‘F9’ Zooms to Huge $59M Opening Day in China

By Pamela McClintock
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF9 is putting its pedal to the medal. In a promising start to the summer box office season, the latest Fast & Furious installment blasted off with a huge $59.1 million on its opening day in China, while also doing strong mid-week business in other select markets where it opened this week for an early total of $69.8 million heading into the weekend.

