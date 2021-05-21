Box Office: ‘F9’ Zooms to Huge $59M Opening Day in China

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In no time at all, we’ll all be filing into theaters to see what Dominic Toretto and crew have in store for us with Fast and Furious 9, aka F9. But with so much time having passed between the release of the most recent entry in the mainline series — 2017’s The Fate of the Furious — and the epic ninth installment, it’s safe to say a lot of us have forgotten the finer details of the franchise and want to be caught up to speed. For some of us, Universal Pictures’ “Fast Fridays” have served as an avenue to catch all eight installments of the “Fast Saga” before F9’s June 25 release. But for those not ready to go to theaters or perhaps those without access to one of the selected cinemas, you’re not out of luck.