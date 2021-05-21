Box Office: ‘F9’ Zooms to Huge $59M Opening Day in China

Wrath of Man opened exactly like a normal Jason Statham action movie, which is encouraging news for this summer's upcoming theatrical releases. As summer officially begins for movie theaters and movie studios, the key word is “normalcy.” No one is expecting overall grosses close to 2018 and 2019, both of which flirted with $5 billion domestic if you count the “last weekend in April” releases of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. After all, many of the presumed titans of summer 2020 (Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, Soul, Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru) have either already debuted or been further kicked down the road while many presumed summer 2021 biggies (Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, Mission: Impossible 7, etc.) will now open later this year or next year.