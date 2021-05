“Experience the graphic reality of DEATH, close up...”. That’s the warning designed to entice adventurous viewers on the poster for Faces of Death, one of the most notorious movies of all time. First released in 1978, the movie was presented as a documentary in which a pathologist shows the viewer authentic footage of horrific accidents and deaths caught on camera. In fact, the pathologist was an actor and many of the scenes were fake. Still, the grisly concept — and some genuinely disturbing footage — got Faces of Death banned in numerous countries, and made it famous around the world. The film was a hit, and spawned several sequels, which remained a fixture in video stores throughout the ’80s and ’90s.