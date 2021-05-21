This Hydrogel Sheet Mask Suctions to Your Face to Draw Out the Gunk
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Hi, my name is Elizabeth and I've been a passionate member of Team Face Masks for quite a few years now. If it bubbles? I'll try it. Peels off? I want it. Made of clay? I need it. Heck, I'll even slather on Nickelodeon-esque slime if they say it'll deliver blemish-free, brightened skin. But a sheet mask? Thank you, next.