This Hydrogel Sheet Mask Suctions to Your Face to Draw Out the Gunk

Is it just us, or does it seem that every month a new product comes onto the market touting some type of AHA, BHA, PHA, enzyme, or physical exfoliator? As much as exfoliation is amazing for sloughing off dead skin cells, decreasing fine lines and wrinkles, diminishing hyperpigmentation, and even minimizing the number of breakouts a person experiences, this surplus of exfoliation information is honestly a lot to take in all at once. So today we are going to be talking about a sect of exfoliation that flies under the radar a tad bit: lip exfoliation. Surely, you've likely heard of lip scrubs before and may have even tried a few for the supple and soft effect they have on your lips. Yet, lip peels might be your secret weapon for full and perky lips this summer.