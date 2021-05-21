newsbreak-logo
Fredericksburg, VA

Face masks still required at Fredericksburg City Hall and government buildings

 3 days ago

Face masks still required at Fredericksburg City Hall and government buildings. On recommendation of Fire Chief Mike Jones and Risk and Safety Program Manager Michelle Ridall, the City will continue to require all City employees and visitors to wear face coverings while in City buildings, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement will apply to attendance at in-person City Council meetings, which will resume on Tuesday, May 25th.

