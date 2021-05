Pork butt. It’s THE thing of Southern pit barbecue legend, encouraging all sorts of ribald restaurant slogans, from “Can’t touch our butts!” to lots more I’ll leave to your imagination. But the “butt” of these jokes has nothing to do with the backside of a pig: The cut is the pork shoulder, which, shaped like a rifle butt, is the thicker end of the cut of meat that runs from just below the neck on down. And without a pit to barbecue in, the good news is, pork shoulder is very simple to oven roast for very tender, tasty results. We’ve piled the shredded meat on a toasted bun with a classic coleslaw and onion-ring crown. So easy, so good.