It's that time of year again when the NFL releases its schedule, and as I do every year, I make predictions as to what games the 49ers play. It used to be much easier (or at least predictable with more certainty) back when the Raiders were playing in Oakland and the network scheduled games that do not occur at the same time, but with the Bay Area no longer being a shared market that predicting these games have become more difficult. In any case, here are my predictions as I look to see when the 49ers play whom, and which of them get the primetime treatment.