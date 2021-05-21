newsbreak-logo
PlayGround Announces Young Playwrights Project Finalists

By Online Editorial Features
americantheatre.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe four plays will stream online May 28 as part of the second annual PlayGround Zoom Fest. SAN FRANCISCO: PlayGround has announced the finalists for the annual Young Playwrights Project, with four new plays from Bay Area high school students. The plays will stream online May 28 as part of the PlayGround Zoom Fest. This year, the prompt for play submissions was “justice.”

www.americantheatre.org
Person
Ruth Asawa
