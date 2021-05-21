Western Ohio Bicycle Adventure making stop in June
TROY — With health orders expected to lift in early June, preparations are in place to bring a scaled-down version of the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA) to Troy. The Western Ohio Bicycle Adventure (WOBA) is a smaller, one-time event replacing GOBA that will host 500 participants and highlight the local communities in Sidney, Wapakoneta, Versailles and Troy beginning June 19 and ending June 26. According to Miami County Visitor's and Convention Bureau Leiann Stewart, the Troy portion of WOBA will include a variety of tours at WACO, Moeller Brew Barn, Miami Valley Veterans Museum, Overfield Tavern and the Museum of Troy History. Ice skating will be available at Hobart Arena and cyclists can also swim at the Troy Aquatic center. Additionally, concerts will be held Wednesday, June 23 through Friday, June 25 for residents and riders to attend and enjoy while they are in Troy.