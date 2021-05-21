Western Ohio Bicycle Adventure making stop in June

Do you love wine? Do you love drinking wine with friends? If so, you should think about booking a shuttle that will take you to your choice of four to six wineries along the Southern Illinois Wine Trail and Shawnee Hills Wine Trail! This is a great way to discover new wineries while having a designated driver. Winery Tours of Southern Illinois provides a private shuttle for you and your group so you can enjoy hopping from vineyard to vineyard. You will have a blast tasting fantastic regional wines without the hassle and stress of figuring out who’s going to drive.