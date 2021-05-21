newsbreak-logo
NBA

Lakers: Stephen A. Smith wants to see more out of Anthony Davis

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on February 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com
NBAnumberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) probable for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis is dealing with a calf injury, but it seems as though he'll once again play through it. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 25 hours. Our...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Dominates In Huge Win Over Suns

It was always going to take some time for Anthony Davis to get back to his normal self after missing so much time. But after a couple of weeks back on the floor, it is safe to say the Los Angeles Lakers’ big man is back to being one of the best players in the NBA.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NBA roundup: Anthony Davis drops 42 in Lakers win

Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers made 13 shots from 3-point range to overwhelm the Phoenix Suns in a 123-110 win on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Los Angeles avoided the three-game season sweep by Phoenix and remained one game behind the Portland...
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Lakers’ Anthony Davis scorches Suns for season-high 42 points

There was only one moment Sunday night when Anthony Davis was stopped so decisively that the Lakers were forced to call a timeout. It came at the 8:14 mark, when Davis was caught on the sideline holding one of his shoes in his hand. It was the only instance that the Phoenix Suns weren’t absolutely steamrolled by the 28-year-old star looking every shade of his most formidable self.
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Anthony Davis’ 42 points help Lakers topple Suns for big win

If you were coach Monty Williams, maybe you wouldn’t want to think about it either. His Phoenix Suns have become one of the West’s best teams, navigating this pandemic season by avoiding peril while getting amazing performances from the ageless Chris Paul and the unconscious Devin Booker, a bonafide superstar duo.
NBAchatsports.com

Anthony Davis went big, but Lakers came up short against Blazers

Anthony Davis was the first of four Lakers to address the media in a postgame videoconference Friday night, still in his uniform, his thoughts succinct on how several key plays helped determine his team’s fate. He played his best all-around game since returning from a right calf strain and tendinosis...
NBANBC Sports

Anthony Davis enjoys Lakers’ battle to avoid play-in tournament

His teammate LeBron James may have not been a big fan of the play-in tournament, but count Anthony Davis as a supporter of the new postseason format. “It's been fun, to be honest. We were a great team last year, and this is the first time since I’ve been here that we ran into a challenge,” Davis said per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “This is a different challenge for us.”
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers’ Frank Vogel: Anthony Davis Playing With Playoff Intensity

I think that's the silver lining that no one is really talking about right now. For the last couple of weeks and the last two games, we've been playing really every possession matters type of basketball, which is what the playoffs are like. That's what the playoff intensity is about and sometimes you have a playoff seeding locked up and you kind of coast into it.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Evolution of Lakers superstar Anthony Davis’ NBA Career

The backstory on Anthony Davis has always been his rise to fame, literally. In high school, Davis played for Perspective Charter School on the South Side of Chicago. In junior high, Davis was known as the little guy who likes to shoot three-pointers from the corner. At the end of his freshman year, Davis stood at 6’0″. By the end of his sophomore year, he grew to be 6’4″. By the start of his junior season, he was 6’8″. Davis was growing into a star.
NBAlakers365.com

Anthony Davis Claims He’s Excited About The Lakers’ Predicament

Last night, the Lakers came through with a big win against the Phoenix Suns and it's a win that surely inspired some confidence in the team. After the match, Davis told ESPN that he is actually excited about the Lakers situation and that he wants to prove just how good this team is. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images "It's been fun, to be honest," Davis claimed.
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expected to go Tuesday

Davis (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis continues to make his way onto the injury report, but the star is expected to play through the issue, especially down the stretch. Expect a final update on Davis' status by the Lakers closer to tipoff.
NBAFOX Sports

Anthony Davis looking dominant as Los Angeles Lakers make playoff preparations

Weirdly, Sunday's version of Anthony Davis was not the version of Davis that fans have become accustomed to seeing. It's weird to say, but this season ⁠with the Los Angeles Lakers — Davis' first season coming off a championship ⁠— has been underwhelming. He is averaging 21.9 points, his lowest...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers News: Frank Vogel, Anthony Davis Impressed With Resurgent Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers face the tall task of trying to surpass the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings to avoid the dreaded play-in tournament. Luckily, they have a relatively light schedule to end the season. But first, Anthony Davis and company have to get past the red-hot...