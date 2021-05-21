Faith briefs

Every day there seem to be more random killings, and I ask myself why? To me the answer is simple because they have taken God and Jesus out of the equation. When I was growing up, religion was taught in the schools and we knew if we sinned, we would be held accountable to God and Jesus. But the progressives have removed religion from schools, the foundation for our youth, and because of this, the younger generation has nothing to base their values on. Now we find various computer games condone killing, making it seem to the participant they are invisible, until the physical act of killing takes place. To stop the killing our youth must be educated and accept the teachings of God and Jesus and learn from the teachings of the Quran. I know the Quran condones killing, but if you look past this, and to the Muslim family values, it is not a one-religion fix, but an all-religion fix.