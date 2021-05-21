newsbreak-logo
Religion

Faith briefs

lpheralddispatch.com
 2 days ago

La PORTE – First United Methodist Church at 1225 Michigan Ave. in La Porte will host a Vacation Bible School from June 21-25 for children who have completed pre-K through fifth grade. During the week, students will enjoy dinner together, learn about the Bible and God, complete crafts and recreation/science activities, sing songs and more.

www.lpheralddispatch.com
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

When Full-Time Pastors Encounter Financial Dilemma, Will It Affect Their Ministries?

The financial dilemma of pastors has been an issue worthy of debate as many churches fail to supply their full-time pastors with enough money. When there is a financial problem, a pastor may continue to serve the church with stress, choose to work part-time, or leave his or her ministry. Little do full-time church workers talk about personal incomes as the topic seems ungodly.
ReligionHaxtun-Fleming Herald

Fearless Faith

Some decisions are easier than others as evidenced by the driver’s side door latch on our secondary vehicle. It got fussy the last few months and finally refused to work at all… except from the outside. Once in the driver’s seat it was easy to forget to lower the window before shutting the engine off. The alternative was to shimmy across the front seat and exit through the passenger side door. Walmart likely has a parking lot video or two in that regard. “It’s okay officer, I’m a pastor!” I’m not sure these days if that would be a helpful comment or one that earns a trip in a cruiser.
ReligionThe Ada News

Take the leap of faith

“Man is born broken. He lives by mending. The grace of God is the glue.” Eugene O’Neill. When my daughter was born in 1994, she was six weeks early. Her lungs were not fully developed; instead of crying at birth, she let out a soft sigh. My new mother’s instinct and the demeanor of the doctor and the nurses in the room told me that something was very, very wrong. Where there should have been sounds of elation and happiness, the room was grim and quiet.
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

5-14 Faith Community

Sunday, Pastor Butler will continue the series “Transform: Letting the Holy Spirit Do His Job” during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m., or online at crosspointe.tv/live. On Ascension Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “A Share in This Ministry,” from Acts 1:15-17, 21-26, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Is the time near?

Well, I’m back on my soap box about precursors. Everything that is going on in the world seems to be a “precursor” for end times. I can remember as a young child reading and hearing about the “Mark of the Beast”, and wondering how in the world would it be possible for this to happen. It just seemed so far-fetched.
High Point, NCHigh Point Enterprise

Faith Calendar

Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, or submitted by email to neighbors@hpenews.com. Please include the name of the church in the subject line.
Drinksmidfloridanewspapers.com

Faith with liberty

I feel pressed to speak about something I really don’t want to talk about. There’s denominations that believe it’s a sin to drink alcoholic beverages, when in scripture according to Bible, from what I read it is not a sin. Scripture says it is not what comes into the mouth...
ReligionAndover Townsman

Applying faith to decision-making

Every day there seem to be more random killings, and I ask myself why? To me the answer is simple because they have taken God and Jesus out of the equation. When I was growing up, religion was taught in the schools and we knew if we sinned, we would be held accountable to God and Jesus. But the progressives have removed religion from schools, the foundation for our youth, and because of this, the younger generation has nothing to base their values on. Now we find various computer games condone killing, making it seem to the participant they are invisible, until the physical act of killing takes place. To stop the killing our youth must be educated and accept the teachings of God and Jesus and learn from the teachings of the Quran. I know the Quran condones killing, but if you look past this, and to the Muslim family values, it is not a one-religion fix, but an all-religion fix.
ReligionHampshire Review

Childlike faith

My wife and I attended a children/youth church camp a few years ago where the speaker told the following story. It seems that one day he and his 5-year-old daughter were at home when he pulled a muscle in his back and literally collapsed onto the floor. He struggled to make it to the bedroom where he lay in excruciating pain trying to figure out what to do. Should he call the ambulance to come and get him? He knew the pain was too severe to simply pass.
Religionfranklinadvocate.com

Prayer service focuses on faith

Franklin County’s observance of the National Day of Prayer at noon on Thursday, May 6 drew area residents and community leaders for a time of public prayer, worship through music and thanksgiving for God’s blessings. This year’s gathering was held at the Meadville United Methodist Church’s outdoor pavilion on Edison...
ReligionPosted by
North Dallas Gazette

Faith proved genuine

-Titus 1:12-15 In December 1983, The Princeton Religion Research Center published a landmark survey conducted for The Wall Street Journal by the Gallup Organization. The researchers measured a wide range of moral and ethical behaviors, such as calling in sick when not sick, cheating on income tax, and pilfering company supplies for personal use. The results were disappointing, to say the least.
Council Bluffs, IAnonpareilonline.com

Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 third Ave., will hold Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. and in-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. with Holy Communion. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 17:6-19. Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave.,...
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Faith brief: Peace Lutheran Church to reflect on tornado anniversary

Peace Lutheran Church, located at 3100 N. St. Louis Ave., will be among many Joplin churches located throughout the community that will reflect on the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 tornado in Joplin. The church service is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday, and will include a commemoration for the event,...
Religiondmdiocese.org

Faith that Conquers: A History of Faith

“A few daring pioneers were the first Halbur Catholics to travel by foot and horseback to Mt. Carmel, the site of the only Catholic church in Carroll County.”. Those were the words written in the history book of my very small hometown of Halbur, Iowa. I love thinking about these...
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Faith = evolution or creation?

The above question may seem to many as a no-brainer! There are those who claim that science has all the facts of evolution and the creation advocates are moving by blind faith! Monroe E. Hawley summaries it this way: “Both creation and evolution require faith. The Christian “by faith…understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear” (Hebrews 11:3). The Christian has one thing to believe — “In the beginning God…”
ReligionDelaware County Daily Times

Faith: Release your faith for a miracle

Some time ago, I received a letter from a reader who wanted to thank me for my articles in the newspaper. Next, the young man described that he is recovering from a bout with drugs and he is turning his life around. “It is wonderful to know that if I live by God’s will and release my faith for a miracle, remarkable things happen,” he wrote.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Faith Perspectives: Hear their stories

St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan wrote of a controversy in the Rockwood School District. It centers around the teaching of diversity curriculum. There is an array of issues, of course, behind this topic. I was struck, though, by an incident the writer described. In a forum to discuss this,...
ReligionRecorder

Faith Matters: Got religion?

Lately, I have been remembering a sermon my friend Mike preached nearly 40 years ago. Mike had recently experienced an acute health event — a heart attack. He had come through it well, had healed and was determined to use the moment of his brush with mortality to its maximum effect: he vowed to enjoy every day, every moment, to its fullest — to not let a day pass unnoticed, unappreciated.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

The faithful should be a sign, not a solution

In my early 20s, I spent time visiting L’Arche communities and eventually became a founding member of the board that founded the L’Arche community in Atlanta. L’Arche is a French word for “the ark” and refers to the image of Noah’s ark, that floating vessel of grace through which provision was made for creatures’ and humanity’s salvation.
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Faith Perspectives: “What is Pentecost?”

This time last year, I was in a Virginia hospital while on vacation, having a surprise open heart surgery! Due to COVID, I was there for ten days without visitors, except for one hour before surgery when they let my wife in. I was released on Sunday afternoon, May 31,...