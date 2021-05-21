Things to do in and near Menomonee Falls on Sunday, May 23rd

Looks like it’s going to be a bit rainy later today here in Menomonee Falls, but there are still many other things you can do in and around the area on Sunday! Check out the events below for some fun things to do in and near Menomonee Falls! There are many things to see, places to shop and things to make.

(Luis Dalvan/pexels.com)

Vintage Shopping Market at Hawthorne Hill Farm in New Berlin

Check out this fun Vintage Shopping Market taking place at Hawthorne Hill Farm in New Berlin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday. You will get to shop from more than 50 local artisans and vendors for recycled, homemade, upcycled and vintage pieces. There will also be fresh home and garden decor, art, fashion accessories, bath and body and more. There will also be live music and delicious food. The event is free and there will be plenty of parking in the Buy Seasons lot across the street from the farm.

Pop’s Brunch Farmers Market in Muskego

Head over to Muskego and Pop’s MarketPlace from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fun brunch and farmers market event! This event will feature seasonal fresh produce and other vendors as well.

King Solomon’s Last Milwaukee Show at Paulie’s Pub and Eatery in West Allis

Head over to West Allis and Paulie’s Pub and Eatery from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Sunday to see King Solomon’s last Milwaukee show. After 23 years, they are calling it quits, so do not miss out on this last time to see them live.

Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park in Milwaukee

There will be a fun Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park in Milwaukee on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. This event is being put on by the Pass Me A Pint tour. Bring family and friends and enjoy local brewers from Sprecher. There will also be snacks such as polish sausage, brats and pretzels as well as empanadas from Triciclu Peru. Plastic cups for beverages will be provided. The proceeds from this event go to support local parks. You can pay with cash or a credit card. Due to the WI mask ordinance, you need to wear a mask when ordering food/drinks or interacting with event staff.

Pick Your Project Workshop by Board and Brush of Hartland

Head out to Hartland for this fun event at Board and Brush in Hartland from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a fun way to connect with friends and family. You will be creating your own unique wood sign in this popular DIY workshop. You will pick a wood project from the gallery, step by step instructions and materials to create your piece.

Porch Sign/Planter Box Workshop at Xpressions Unique Boutique in West Bend

Head over to West Bend and Xpressions Unique Boutique for this fun Porch Sign/Planter Box Workshop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. This is a great opportunity to create your own porch sign with a plant or flower box. The workshop costs $65 per person plus tax and includes all of the necessary supplies. You can keep this for yourself or give it to someone as a thoughtful, homemade gift.

If you are hoping to get to do something fun before the work week begins yet again, consider one of the events above that are near or in Menomonee Falls. Just because it is Sunday does not mean that you can’t have some fun and get out of the house! Have a great end to your weekend and do something fun.