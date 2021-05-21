Alex Caruso is growing into a leadership role for the Lakers

Alex Caruso’s three mistakes came in rapid succession, a span of three minutes in the third quarter of the Lakers’ victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday. In the timeout after his third turnover – trying to force the ball inside to Andre Drummond while Kyle Kuzma waited with open hands in the left corner – Anthony Davis got on him to take care of the ball, and assistant coach Phil Handy told him to be more aggressive when looking to score. And as he’s done for the last couple of seasons as a Laker, Caruso took it all in and adjusted: Over the next three minutes, he made a pair of baskets while driving more pointedly into the paint.