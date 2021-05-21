Alex Caruso is growing into a leadership role for the Lakers

The large Friday NBA DFS slate is interestingly shaped for daily fantasy basketball upside. After a week that seemed to feature multiple games with extremely large totals and NBA odds, tonight’s slate seems somewhat lacking given just the Rockets – Bucks game (232) is totaled over 230. With most of the action packed into the 220s, scoring could go any number of ways, making tools like the Boom/Bust Tool and Awesemo’s slate simulations invaluable. With 10 games on the slate, this article will focus on the top overall DFS basketball picks on the board. As always, the goal is to find under-appreciated players for the frequency with which they land in the optimal lineup in DraftKings and FanDuel DFS NBA projections and simulations.