NBA

Alex Caruso is growing into a leadership role for the Lakers

By Silver Screen, Roll
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Frank Vogel decided to move Alex Caruso into the starting lineup. That adjustment was a big reason why the Los Angeles Lakers were able to avoid going into a win-or-go-home Game 7 with the Miami Heat. And with the possibility of...

www.chatsports.com
FanSided

Alex Caruso sends message to haters who disrespected Anthony Davis

Alex Caruso has a message to all the Anthony Davis haters out there in the world. Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso has his teammate Anthony Davis’ back no matter what. Throughout the Lakers’ quest to repeat as NBA champions this season, Davis has been largely scrutinized for his inability to stay healthy, especially with his other superstar teammate LeBron James dealing with injuries himself. Some people have labeled Davis as soft, but Caruso is not buying that one bit. In fact, he believes Davis is about to play his best ball come playoff time.
Los Angeles Times

Lakers injury updates: Dennis Schroder out; LeBron James and Alex Caruso in

Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder will not play Sunday against the Toronto Raptors because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Neither Lakers coach Frank Vogel nor the team offered no further update. Players can enter the protocols because of their own positive test or because of exposure to a close contact if that player hasn’t been fully vaccinated.
Lakers: It’s about time Alex Caruso became the starting point guard

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 26: Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on April 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Lakers News: Alex Caruso Credits Phil Handy For His Development

Assistant coach Phil Handy has long been considered as one of the main architects of the Los Angeles Lakers’ success last year. Handy returned to L.A. after a six-year break, joining head coach Frank Vogel’s staff in 2019. He brought in championship pedigree having won the title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and Toronto Raptors in 2019, each time securing the franchises’ first-ever NBA triumph.
Alex Caruso tackles bigger workload as Lakers adapt with playmakers out

Alex Caruso’s three mistakes came in rapid succession, a span of three minutes in the third quarter of the Lakers’ victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday. In the timeout after his third turnover – trying to force the ball inside to Andre Drummond while Kyle Kuzma waited with open hands in the left corner – Anthony Davis got on him to take care of the ball, and assistant coach Phil Handy told him to be more aggressive when looking to score. And as he’s done for the last couple of seasons as a Laker, Caruso took it all in and adjusted: Over the next three minutes, he made a pair of baskets while driving more pointedly into the paint.
NBA Optimal Lineup Leaders & Leverage Picks: DraftKings & FanDuel with Terry Rozier | Friday, May 7

The large Friday NBA DFS slate is interestingly shaped for daily fantasy basketball upside. After a week that seemed to feature multiple games with extremely large totals and NBA odds, tonight’s slate seems somewhat lacking given just the Rockets – Bucks game (232) is totaled over 230. With most of the action packed into the 220s, scoring could go any number of ways, making tools like the Boom/Bust Tool and Awesemo’s slate simulations invaluable. With 10 games on the slate, this article will focus on the top overall DFS basketball picks on the board. As always, the goal is to find under-appreciated players for the frequency with which they land in the optimal lineup in DraftKings and FanDuel DFS NBA projections and simulations.
Lakers' Frank Vogel says Alex Caruso merits All-Defensive Team consideration; one stat could stand in his way

Alex Caruso has taken on an enormous burden for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past week. With LeBron James and Dennis Schroder out, Caruso has largely been the team's primary ball-handler, and in a week in which the Lakers played four critical games against playoff teams, they managed to earn hard-fought victories over the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns in part because of his improvement.
Alex Caruso (foot) available for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Caruso is available on Friday but may not be able to play his full amount of minutes because of the pain caused by his foot contusion. Assuming he is able to play his normal minutes, our models expect him to see 27.5 minutes against Portland.
Yahoo Cheat Sheet: NBA Main Slate Picks for Daily Fantasy Basketball Lineups with Alex Caruso | 5/7/21

Yahoo’s NBA DFS main slate offers us nine games to select from tonight. The Rockets are shaping up as a top team to stack in daily fantasy basketball lineups on Yahoo as they take on the Bucks and their game offers us the highest over/under total on the slate as well. The following FREE NBA DFS picks for Yahoo fantasy basketball are based directly on Awesemo’s industry-leading premium projections for Friday, May 7. Early on, the Yahoo cheat sheet looks at some great options like Alex Caruso, plus some excellent NBA daily fantasy value plays.
NBA rumors: LeBron James has sore ankle

Marc Stein: The Lakers say LeBron James, who checked out with nearly seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, did not return against Toronto because of a sore right ankle. 4 days ago – via Twitter jovanbuha. Jovan Buha: LeBron James and Alex Caruso are playing tonight. 4 days ago...
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis on the 2 ‘mistakes’ that cost Lakers game vs. Blazers

Anthony Davis had a basic explanation for Los Angeles Lakers’ costly loss to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. According to Davis, it wasn’t Dame Time, nor a lack of healthy talent that partially caused the 106-111 defeat, which officially dropped the depleted Lakers (37-30) into the no. 7 seed and play-in tournament territory.