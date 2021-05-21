Theatrical Outfit Announces 2021-22 Season

Featuring a world premiere, a company premiere, and a couple of stage premieres, the season also includes fan favorite full-lengths by Christopher Wheeldon and Yuri Possokhov. “After an extraordinary year of unknowns, we can think of no greater pleasure than announcing the Joffrey’s coming season of hope, renewal, and joy. The return of live performance is a welcome salve right now, a chance for all of us to come together again and share the magic of the stage. We are thrilled to present a season that represents the Joffrey on so many different levels, including three works by close members of the Joffrey family, a work of genius by Yuri Possokhov, a world-premiere adaptation of a powerful American story from Cathy Marston, and a Joffrey debut by George Balanchine—a giant of the art form. We also celebrate the return of Christopher Wheeldon’s The Nutcracker, a production that is sure to uplift spirits this holiday season. Adding to all of this is the beginning of our partnership with Lyric Opera House, which we are so proud and excited to call our new home. On behalf of everyone at the Joffrey, we cannot wait to see audiences at the theatre soon.”