Theatrical Outfit Announces 2021-22 Season

By Online Editorial Features
americantheatre.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta theatre will stage a five-show in-person season, as well as restarting its new-play and community-engagement efforts. ATLANTA: Theatrical Outfit has announced its return to the stage of the Balzer Theater in Downtown Atlanta for a five-show 2021-22 season, conducted under COVID-19-seat protocols and with a new state-of-the-art air filtration system.

www.americantheatre.org
