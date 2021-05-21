What's Behind The Rise In Suicides Among Black Youth?
This week will mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder by the recently convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. And, Floyd's death was followed by several high-profile acts of racism linked to trauma and measurable PTSD in communities of color. What role has the seemingly never-ending racial trauma played in the uptick of suicidal deaths among young African Americans? And shockingly, why are some mental health specialists surprised the rate of suicides isn't higher?