newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

What's Behind The Rise In Suicides Among Black Youth?

wgbh.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week will mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder by the recently convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. And, Floyd’s death was followed by several high-profile acts of racism linked to trauma and measurable PTSD in communities of color. What role has the seemingly never-ending racial trauma played in the uptick of suicidal deaths among young African Americans? And shockingly, why are some mental health specialists surprised the rate of suicides isn’t higher?

www.wgbh.org
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicides#Suicide Rate#Racial Injustice#Loss Prevention#Black Kids#African Americans#Samaritans#Suicidal Deaths#Racism#Loss Survivor#Police#Dr Rheeda Walker#Joseph#Family#Houston Department#Officer#Council Member#Boston Based Child#Minneapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Westborough, MAthegraftonnews.com

Opinion: Bano: Supports Mass General Brigham care center in Westborough

At Mass General Brigham facilities, my family and I have received medical care beyond expectations. Unsatisfied with local providers, for different reasons, my entire extended family and I ended up seeking care in Boston. We all now travel over an hour for every medical appointment. At Mass General Brigham facilities, everything from customer service to medical care has been exceptional. The staff is so highly trained, including in sharing their knowledge. Being treated with dignity, as though my issues matter, makes the drive worth it. That’s why I’m supporting their plan to bring the same quality of care closer to North Grafton.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Dana-Farber launches $2 billion fund-raising drive

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Monday announced a campaign to raise $2 billion for cancer research and treatment, its largest fund-raising drive ever. Michael Eisenson, a Dana-Farber trustee who is leading the campaign, said the money will help recruit and retain doctors and scientists and advance work in early detection of cancer and immunotherapy and other treatments.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Suffolk County, MABoston Globe

In Rachael Rollins, a potential reformist for US. But a loss for Suffolk?

She’s become the face of the social justice movement in Massachusetts, a champion for rehabilitation over incarceration and for accountability in policing. Less than three years after Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins first made waves with the progressive platform that propelled her into office, her work has positioned her to become the next US attorney for the district of Massachusetts, the state’s top federal law enforcement post.
Boston, MANECN

Transgender Activist ID'd as 1 of 2 Women Killed in Dorchester Stabbing

A transgender activist was one of two women fatally stabbed Sunday by a man at a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, authorities said Monday. Jahaira DeAlto was hosting Marcus Chavis and his family when Chavis killed her and his wife, Fatima Yasin, while also stabbing a dog, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They haven't determined a motive for the attack.
Boston, MAcommonwealthmagazine.org

After ruling, Rollins pledges review of Gaines case

SUFFOLK COUNTY District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who fought against the release of convicted murderer Raymond Gaines, now says her office is reviewing his case after a judge ordered Gaines’s release amid new evidence that casts doubt on his conviction and on the behavior of Boston police who handled the investigation.
Suffolk County, MAthesuffolkjournal.com

Suffolk to require COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty this fall

Suffolk University will require students and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for the fall semester. The university is requiring that students be fully vaccinated by Aug. 16, President Marisa Kelly said in an email sent to the Suffolk community Thursday morning. Any individual who previously contracted COVID-19 is still required to receive their vaccination.
Boston, MAwgbh.org

Boston Public Radio Full Show: 4/29/21

Chuck Todd updated us on the latest political headlines, from President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress to the FBI raid on Rudy Giuliani’s apartment. Todd is moderator of “Meet the Press” on NBC, host of “Meet the Press Daily" on MSNBC and the political director for NBC News. Next,...
Suffolk County, MAWBUR

DA Rollins Calls For Systemic Solution To Hinton Drug Lab Scandal

Dozens of members of Massachusetts' legal and law enforcement community gathered Thursday to talk about the state's Hinton drug lab imbroglio — a scandal with consequences that have stretched on for about a decade. In 2013, state chemist Annie Dookhan pleaded guilty to tampering with drug evidence over several years...