Before I get to the meat of this story, imagine this:. You’re a participant at a Hell’s Kitchen competition. Your task is to complete a dish made from a vast array of quality ingredients given to you. Note that these ingredients don’t necessarily go together, but all of them can provide flavor to your dish. You have the option to not use some of these ingredients, but the challenge (besides Gordon Ramsay screaming in your ear) is to figure out how to make an excellent meal in less than 30 minutes.