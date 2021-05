I reached a milestone in my life Friday as I officially retired from teaching and coaching. I must admit it was difficult and has been very stressful the past three months dealing with the decision. I’ve always said I didn’t do anything special to reach this milestone other than being healthy and living long enough to reach retirement age. I’m very blessed to have great health and to have my wonderful friends and family who have always been there to support me through the many ups and downs and dumb decisions and mistakes I have made along the way. I can pretty much say I’ve done just about everything I ever wanted to do and I’m very thankful for that because not many people can say that. I’m also very grateful to have the opportunity to work for Racing Dudes in the future days ahead and hopefully contribute to this great website and the upcoming additions that we will be launching. I’m truly excited to see what the coming months will bring.