Ford-Owned E-Scooter Company Spin May Be Spun Off Soon: Report

By Edward Snitkoff
fordauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, Ford has devoted resources towards ventures not typically associated with its traditional business model, and one of those efforts could soon become fully estranged from The Blue Oval. According to a report from Bloomberg, Spin, the e-scooter micromobility company that’s been steadily expanding across the globe, faces a murky future underneath the Ford corporate umbrella, as the automaker is actively considering divesting the outfit from its portfolio.

