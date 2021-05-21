newsbreak-logo
Biden Administration Wants Chip Supply Info To Be Shared

By Edward Snitkoff
fordauthority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rolling catastrophe that is the semiconductor chip shortage recently prompted Ford to make even more cuts to its production schedule, and the automaker fully expects about half of its Q2 output to evaporate as it faces a major parts shortage in the near term. Invested stakeholders have started to brainstorm ways to avoid another crisis of this magnitude in the future, and while not much can be done to quickly resolve the situation, the Biden administration has been reasonably proactive in facilitating a dialogue between chip makers and buyers, a move that will escalate in the future, per a report from Bloomberg.

fordauthority.com
