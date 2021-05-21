Speak Out reader opinions: Congrats, grads, but please keep party noise down; not a big surprise GOP doesn’t want Jan. 6 Capitol probe; Chicago mayor makes it about race
Speak Out is a reader-generated column of opinions. If you see something you disagree with or think is incorrect, call us at 312-222-2460 or email ksorensen@tribpub.com. Please include “speak out” in the subject line. No surprise here: Should it really come as a big surprise that Republican leadership in congress...www.chicagotribune.com