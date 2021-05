A 20-page order from a federal judge, signed and delivered on May 5, has underscored the potential risk of imminent homelessness for millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich determined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went beyond its legal authority when it issued a nationwide eviction moratorium last year to protect renters who were being financially ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and who may have been sent packing from their homes.