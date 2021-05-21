Raiders of the Lost Ark 4K UHD Trailer

"Trust me." Paramount has debuted a set of FIVE new trailers for the Indiana Jones movies, which are once again being re-released on Blu-ray this year. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark (first released in June of 1981), all four Indy movies have been upgraded to 4K Ultra-HD. "Forty years later, the legendary hero continues to captivate new generations of fans. Now, for the first time ever, all four films are available together in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10… Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image." This isn't the first time they've released a new box set, but this is the first time they're available in 4K. In honor of the release, Paramount has dropped trailers for each one: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Along with a full "franchise" trailer highlighting the glory of Harrison Ford & Steven Spielberg's adventure series. Don't forget James Mangold is working on directing another new Indy movie, set for release in July of 2022. You can check out all five trailers + info on the 4K set below.