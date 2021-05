There’s a few mountains out there whose shape just screams “SKI ME.” Among those is one that stands deep in Pakistan’s Karakoram range, Laila Peak, a hauntingly beautiful spear of rock whose Northwest Face is a perfect 45-degree ramp of snow that drops nearly 5000 feet to the glaciers below. Not to mention that the face hangs over an equally sized cliff that requires a potentially deadly traverse to navigate. The peak saw its first summit ski descent in 2018 by a team of French skiers. Earlier this week, it saw another descent (although not from the true summit) by Polish ski mountaineers Andrzej Bargiel and Jedrek Baranowski. Bargiel is also fresh off another first descent of Yawash Sar II, and is best known for his first descent of K2 in 2018. Check out some footage from their day on the mountain.