OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton women's tennis head coach Tom Lilly announced the addition of Allison Wilcox for the upcoming 2021-22 season. "Allison had a good high school career and has been a mainstay in the Missouri Valley Region rankings of the USTA for the past several years," Lilly said. "She has a strong work ethic and is a terrific student, so she will fit right in on next year's team and will add to our depth.