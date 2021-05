C.1902 Handyman Special Italianate in Zanesville, OH Under $60K. This c.1902 brick Italianate is located on a corner lot opposite Putnam Hill Park. The staircase, fireplace mantels, molding and pocket doors are stunning, and an old barn in the back is a bonus. Property taxes are low and crime stats are not bad. It appears that the home was purchased for $50,000 in November 2020 for $50,000. A $9K price increase doesn’t indicate a flip when you take into consideration closing costs. I am guessing the immediate resale may just come down to changed circumstances preventing the new owner from undertaking a project.