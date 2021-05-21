newsbreak-logo
Brick-by-brick: Paver sale will help build up downtown hotspot

By HEADLINER NEWS STAFF news@ccheadliner.com
ccheadliner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you want to be a part of history? Do you want to leave a permanent mark on downtown Ozark?. Leave your name on the gazebo that graces the lawn of the Christian County Historic Courthouse, where visitors will see it for years and decades to come. Funds raised from...

ccheadliner.com
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Missouri Statekrcgtv.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Missouri Statemissouristate.edu

Celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

We’re saying thank you to Missouri State’s super staff this week, May 17-21. Tuesday, May 18: If you ordered a Staff Superhero t-shirt, you’ll get a message about picking it up. Thursday, May 20: Super Shout-Outs – Share photos and shout-outs on social media #MSUStaffSuperhero. Friday, May 21: Due to...
mycouriertribune.com

Strawberries grow wild in Missouri

Did you realize that one of our native plants is responsible for an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year? Our wild strawberry is one of the parents of the cultivated strawberry, and around 250 different cultivated varieties available, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Strawberries are...
Ozark, MOKYTV

Ozark neighborhood concerned over quarry being mined

Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee explains the importance of cover crops. The Museum at the Gateway Arch is a newly renovated hands on museum that is free to the public. Temperatures will continue to be well below average for another couple of days.
Ozark, MOozarksindependent.com

Ozark School District Breaks Ground on Two Building Projects

The Ozark School District held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for two new projects. The first is an expansion of the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center. The second is a renovation of the Ozark Innovation Center to make it an extension of the high school campus. “Not only is it about...
Ozark, MOccheadliner.com

Double groundbreaking: Ozark celebrates pair of school projects totaling $26.5 million

The Ozark School District celebrated a double groundbreaking for a pair of projects set to wrap up in time for the August start of school in 2022. May 11, the Ozark Board of Education and school administrators broke ground on a renovation at Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center, which has actually been under renovation since the summer of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to hold any sort of celebration.
Christian County, MOccheadliner.com

Photo gallery: Christian County Library opens new Sparta branch

The Sparta branch of the Christian County Library opened at 9 a.m. May 7, 2021. The library is located at 147 Library Lane, just off of Highway 14 next to Dollar General. The 5,100-square foot building houses about 11,000 books and other materials. It has two full-time employees and five part-time employees.
Springfield, MO417mag.com

Table Talk: May 4–10

This week: Support Mexican-owned restaurants on the 5th, prepare for Mother’s Day plus some boozy news. Mexican-Owned Restaurants to Support this Cinco de Mayo. Cinco de Mayo is a bit of an odd holiday: it’s HUGE in the U.S., but not much of a thing in Mexico. That’s because a lot of Americans mistake the day as Mexican Independence Day, which is actually on September 16 and occurred about 50 years before the event that marks the fifth of May. Cinco de Mayo marks the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, where a small Mexican army beat a larger group of French troops during the second Franco-Mexican War. It was an unlikely and valiant win for the Mexicans, but didn’t prevent the French forces from advancing to the capitol city nor did it prevent a large number of Mexican casualties during the conflict.
Ozark, MOccheadliner.com

Overnight work in downtown Ozark May 6-7

The intersection of State Route NN and West Jackson Street/Highway 14 will be closed overnight May 6-7. The city of Ozark and the Missouri Department of Transportation announced the pending road closure starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, and ending at around 6 a.m. Friday, May 7. The bridge that carries West Jackson Street over the Finley River will also be closed. The west end of the work zone is where Route NN/North Ninth Street intersects with Highway 14.
Ozark, MOKYTV

Restaurants cut hours because of staffing shortage in the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - In 2020, restaurant owners struggled to survive because of shut downs. In 2021, restaurant owners struggle to find workers. You may have noticed signs at your favorite restaurants, including Village Inn and Leon’s in Springfield, explaining a cut in hours or short-staffed. Salvatore’s Fresh Ristorante Italiano in Ozark announced this week it will no longer be open six days a week, but instead only five.