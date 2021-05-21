Brick-by-brick: Paver sale will help build up downtown hotspot

This week: Support Mexican-owned restaurants on the 5th, prepare for Mother’s Day plus some boozy news. Mexican-Owned Restaurants to Support this Cinco de Mayo. Cinco de Mayo is a bit of an odd holiday: it’s HUGE in the U.S., but not much of a thing in Mexico. That’s because a lot of Americans mistake the day as Mexican Independence Day, which is actually on September 16 and occurred about 50 years before the event that marks the fifth of May. Cinco de Mayo marks the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, where a small Mexican army beat a larger group of French troops during the second Franco-Mexican War. It was an unlikely and valiant win for the Mexicans, but didn’t prevent the French forces from advancing to the capitol city nor did it prevent a large number of Mexican casualties during the conflict.