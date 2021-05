As with most parents, “Duck Dynasty” stars Phil and Miss Kay have had to lay down the law for their kids once or twice over the years. And whatever they did seems to have worked, considering the whole family has found major success even outside the context of their hit show. But that doesn’t mean the Robertson boys were a bunch of little angels from the beginning. One of them even landed himself on parent-imposed house arrest for the better part of three months. Can you guess which one it was?