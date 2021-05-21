newsbreak-logo
Nebraska State

Patrol Says Teen Killed in North-Central Nebraska Crash

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

BURWELL, Neb. (AP) — A recent high school graduate died in a north-central Nebraska crash this week that also injured another teen, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened in the early-morning hours Wednesday at a three-way intersection near Taylor, according to the patrol. Colton Dawe, 18, of Burwell, was driving a sport utility vehicle westbound on Highway 91 when he failed to stop at a T-intersection with Highway 183 and hit a tree, investigators said.

