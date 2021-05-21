Watch Now: Mateus Herdy In ‘Call Me Mat’

Surprise, surprise: we get asked this a lot. What’s the best watch to buy? Such a question cannot help but elicit further questions. What’s your budget? Will it be your only watch? What do you like, for goodness’ sake? Mostly, however, despite the well-intentioned questioner desiring a solid, definite, concrete answer, supposed “experts” like my Fratello brothers and me, prefer to side-step the question — to place the burden of choice back into the hands of the buyer. Well, for all of you that find that tactic unsatisfactory, I have an answer: the Tudor Black Bay 36 M79500-0007 is the best watch on the market right now. And here’s why…