newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Watch Now: Mateus Herdy In ‘Call Me Mat’

Stab Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is audience-backed surf media. Welcome to the top floor. No pool, but plenty of juice.

stabmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice#Surf#Join Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
MusicAmerican Songwriter

From Watching J. Lo Videos to Working With FINNEAS and Beyond: Gabrielle Current Talks Road To Debut EP

For alt-R&B powerhouse, Gabrielle Current, it all started with J. Lo. “My mom would always have live performances of J.Lo on the television,” she told American Songwriter. “I would stand on the coffee table with a broomstick, copying her every move. I love live performances in general, the lighting, the outfits—all of her songs felt like they came to life and the audience was experiencing this collective emotion. That’s how I knew I wanted to pursue a career in music one day.”
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Lil Nas X Accidentally Rips Pants During Shocking ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Performance at ‘SNL’

Lil Nas X made his ‘SNL’ debut Saturday night (May 22), much to the delight of his growing legion of fans. Hot on the promo trail in support of his self-titled debut album, ‘Montero’ (due in stores this summer), the 22-year-old cranked out the inaugural live television performances of its leading singles ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Sun Goes Down’ on the Anya Taylor-Joy-hosted episode.
Musicallkpop.com

P1Harmony drop live MV for 'If You Call Me'

P1Harmony have dropped their live music video for "If You Call Me". In the MV, the rookie FNC Entertainment boy group sing their latest track live. "If You Call Me" is a song from P1Harmony's second mini album 'Disharmony: Break Out', which features "Scared" as the title song. Watch P1Harmony's...
Beauty & FashionFratello Watches

The Tudor Black Bay 36 M79500-0007 Is Better Than The Rolex Explorer: Believe Me Now, Thank Me Later…

Surprise, surprise: we get asked this a lot. What’s the best watch to buy? Such a question cannot help but elicit further questions. What’s your budget? Will it be your only watch? What do you like, for goodness’ sake? Mostly, however, despite the well-intentioned questioner desiring a solid, definite, concrete answer, supposed “experts” like my Fratello brothers and me, prefer to side-step the question — to place the burden of choice back into the hands of the buyer. Well, for all of you that find that tactic unsatisfactory, I have an answer: the Tudor Black Bay 36 M79500-0007 is the best watch on the market right now. And here’s why…