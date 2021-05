Calcio Mercato are reporting that AC Milan are planning to bring on loan midfielder Tommaso Pobega back from Spezia this summer. The former Primavera midfielder was one of the stars for Spezia in the first half of the season but has been rather inconsistent in the second half of the season even losing his starting spot. The midfielder has regardless contributed 5 goals and 2 assists in 18 games for the club. Spezia have the option to buy him this summer but Milan also retain a buy back clause. The report notes that he will return to Milan but will be sold for 15 million euros or more. Eintracht Frankfurt have shown interest in him.