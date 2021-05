In their last update on the status of their 2021 festival, Psycho Las Vegas said that "a handful of acts have chosen to reschedule to 2022 or, regrettably, opted out due to travel restrictions or pandemic concerns," and promised a revised lineup in May. The revised lineup is still to come -- it's due out later this week -- but the festival has listed bands who have postponed their performances until next year. Mercyful Fate, Boris, At the Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder, and Bömbers are all set to return for the festival's 2022 edition.