Lindemann (Rammstein) shares “Stef Auf” live video

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLindemann (the solo project of Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann) has released a new live video (directed by Serghey Grey) for track “Stef Auf,” which you can check out below. The clip is part of the band’s new ‘Live In Moscow’ album/Blu-ray release, which is out now, here. ICYMI, Lindemann recently...

