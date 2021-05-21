newsbreak-logo
Valley View, OH

Police Reports

Cover picture for the articleApril 3 – A patrol officer spotted a pickup truck passing a stopped vehicle on the left and nearly caused an accident at Valley View Road and Canal Road, because the passed vehicle was attempting to turn left. The driver of the pickup said he did not have a license. When asked for his insurance card, the driver allegedly grabbed everything in the sunglass holder of the truck to give to the officer, including trash. Police found several small glass jars of marijuana oil, two butane torches and two glass pipes in the pickup. A 24-ounce can of beer was behind the seat. The driver was cited for no license.

