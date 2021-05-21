newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

6 Products to Refresh Your Bedroom

columbusmonthly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers recommend we spend one-third of our life sleeping. If we’re in bed for eight hours a day, shouldn’t we be surrounded by comfortable things? As another isolated winter comes to a close, our bedrooms continue to provide the private place to relax and unwind. Dedicate this space to luxurious comforts. If they make you rest better, it’s worth it.

www.columbusmonthly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom#Luxurious Comforts#Comfortable Things#Winter#One Third
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

9 Editor-Approved Products That Take the Struggle Out of Cleaning Your Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cleaning the bathroom isn’t exactly the most glamorous task on your to-do list. However, as a haven for germs and bacteria, it’s one of the most important places to keep clean. With this in mind, if you’re anything like us at Apartment Therapy, you know that keeping a collection of the best bathroom cleaning products in your kit is a must for making this chore as easy as possible. We’re all about finding the best products for your home, and we’ve come across some gems in the cleaning world that we feel have changed the game. We polled our staff for their favorite bathroom cleaning products and rounded up 10 essentials everyone should have in their home. From our go-to cleansers to tools like sponges and an electric bathtub scrubber that takes the back-breaking labor out of scrubbing the tub, check out our favorites below.
Interior DesignSeattle Times

Fixing a cold bathroom that chills the whole house

Q: We live in a late-1950s, four-level split home, and for the 15 years we’ve been here, we have fought the cold chill that the main bathroom and tub create in the house. The bathroom is four steps up from the kitchen, and the thermostat is located just outside the bathroom door. The porcelain tub and tile are original to the home. The window is updated, and we keep the shade pulled; we weren’t sure how else to cover a window that’s inside a shower. The tub and tile are so cold in the winter that when our children were little, we would drain the hot water tank trying to warm the tub first so they could take a bath. The cold from the tiles and tub chills the room and hallway, too. We can feel the cold as we walk by. The room is too small to reconfigure. Any ideas for how to make this room more comfortable and energy-efficient?
Interior Designhomedit.com

French Country Bedding Ideas to Spruce Up Your Bedroom

The French country style is often confused with farmhouse because they are both characterized by the integration of natural materials and antiques, but they are two very different styles. The French country style focuses more on feminist vibes, being airy and very soft, whereas the farmhouse style is rather casual...
Posted by
rofiqnas

Create Stunning Geometric Accents in Your Bedroom

The bedroom is an important place for you to use to rest, relax and sleep after a day of activities. For this reason, creating a comfortable and beautiful bedroom is an important thing for you to do as a bedroom owner. To create a bedroom with this atmosphere, there are various things that you can pay attention to, such as interior style, interior design, interior colors and various furniture and decorations that you use in it. One of the interior designs and styles that you can create in the interior of your bedroom is modern. Creating this interior design will give it an elegant, simple and beautiful character.
KidsDomaine

20 Stylish Bedroom Ideas Your Toddler Will Love for Years to Come

If you're perusing kids' room ideas, there's a good chance you have a toddler at home—and isn't it the best? From clocking in a full, uninterrupted night's sleep to watching your little one's personality unfold right before your eyes, the toddler years are such an exciting period. But, when it comes to decorating their spaces, it can be easier said than done.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Bright And Young-Styled Bedrooms

Looking to give your bedroom an eternally young look? In our gallery, we have gathered some proposals of different styles that are immune to the passage of time. Years do not pass for this bedroom. The choice of a white base for walls and the large chest of drawers gives it a timeless air, and fibre furniture and accessories add warmth and lightness. The result is an eternally young bedroom.
Interior DesignMySanAntonio

6 Things to Know Before You Start Redesigning Your Bedroom on Your Own

Redesigning your bedroom can be overwhelming. There are many styles and designs to choose from and finding your exact taste can take some time. If you’re thinking about redesigning your bedroom, don’t fret—it can be done and can be fun, too. Here are six things you need to know when redesigning your bedroom on your own.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Super Simple Decor Ideas That Will Make Your Bedroom Look More Impressive

The bedroom is one of the most important spaces in your home. It is the place where you can recharge, relax, and rest after a long day and it’s only natural that you want it to feel like a cozy retreat. Many people think that they need to redecorate the whole bedroom and spend a lot of their time and money to get the results they want. However, it doesn’t have to be that difficult at all. With a few simple upgrades, you can have an inviting space you’ve always dreamed of.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

Refresh Your Home Design with These 5 New Trends

Home design has boomed in the past year. With so many people stuck indoors, it's no wonder many have turned to spruce up their bedrooms and living rooms as a pastime. Online home remodeling platforms have indicated that there's been a 58 percent increase in 2020 for home redecorating projects. Most of these larger projects were aimed at improving or adding amenities to outdoor spaces. Swimming pools and home spas were the most popular of these larger outdoor remodeling projects.
Interior DesignEmily Henderson

7 Attainable Tips To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like Your Favorite Hotel

There’s a certain feeling you get when you check into a cool hotel and walk into your room for the first time. It’s that “run-and-jump-on-the-bed” sensation that makes you feel like a kid again. Like relaxation and excitement all at the same time. That something about hotel rooms evokes this weirdly awesome emotion out of people, so it’s not surprising that so many people would want to capture the same feeling in their own boudoirs. I can’t tell you the amount of folks that have asked me for advice on decorating their bedroom and when I ask how they want it to feel, 9/10 they’ll say “I want it to feel like a nice hotel.” Well, guess what? I TOO, would like my space to feel like a luxury hotel and I want to feel the urge to run and jump on my bed every time I walk through the door. So today we’re going to explore how to take your bedroom from lackluster to hotel status (yes, even if it’s a rental).
Houston, TXMySanAntonio

Style Your Bedroom with Affordable Beds at IKEA Houston

A bed is the single piece of furniture you spend more time on in a given week than any sofa or chair in your house. For that reason alone, finding the perfect blend of style, comfort and affordability is important. Who wants a bed that looks good but makes you ache every time you roll out of it in the morning?
Interior DesignKPVI Newschannel 6

Cabinet refresh

Maybe you’ve been watching a little too much “Extreme Home Makeover” and suddenly feel the need to redo your entire kitchen. Instead of investing in a full renovation (because, honestly, you don’t have time for that right now), why not give your kitchen a cabinet refresh?. Justin Myers, the owner...
Home & GardenCNN

20 products under $20 that help organize your kitchen

Tackling clutter in the kitchen can feel overwhelming, but the good news is that many problems — out-of-control Tupperware, impossible-to-grab lids, an overly stuffed refrigerator — can be solved by investing in a few low-cost organizational systems or tools. With the help of professional organizers Ann Lightfoot, co-founder of Done...
ShoppingHerald Tribune

Memorial Day 2021: Give your home a major refresh with this giant Pier 1 sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you've been thinking of a home refresh this season, you're in luck: Pier 1's Memorial Day 2021 sale has arrived, with a variety of rugs, lighting, home office and outdoor furniture and décor and more— and prices are up to 50% off.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Wicker Bedroom Decor Ideas

Wicker instantly brings coastal vibes to mind. Wicker accessories are a perfect addition for summertime decor. Or if you want wicker to stay in front of your all year round, you can decorate your bedroom with wicker. Here are some ideas. Add a Coastal Feel to The Guest Bedroom with...
Interior DesignPosted by
Womanly Live

7 Budget-Friendly Ways To Refresh Your Home

Every once in a while, our space requires that much-needed touch-up to feel lively and elegant. But sometimes, budget constraints can end up limiting our options, demotivating our inner interior stylists. Seasonal transitions are the perfect excuse to get artsy with your home decor style. You can think of your...
Home & Gardenthetrendspotter.net

15 Best Standing Desks That Will Improve Your Productivity

Work isn’t necessarily everyone’s favorite part of the day, but you can make it much more enjoyable by investing in a standing desk. We know sitting all day and leading a sedentary lifestyle can cause health issues like cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes. It can also just leave you feeling tired, sluggish, and achy. Incorporating a standing desk into your work or school life is a great way to combat this. You’ll get the blood flowing, enjoy increased energy, lower stress, and be more productive. An adjustable desk is an ideal selection so that you can combine sitting and standing for the best of both worlds. Start with periods of 15-minutes for standing, working your way up to three or four hours a day.
Interior DesignPosted by
DFW Community News

Inspiring Ideas – Bedroom Makeover!

If you’re looking to try a fresh new look for a bedroom in your home, these ideas can help jumpstart your design. You might consider using one of Pantone’s 2021 Colors of the Year – Illuminating or Ultimate Gray to inspire your color palette. Adding an accent of yellow can evoke a bright and cheery vibe. To keep the design comfortable and cozy, pair it with a shade of gray or black and white. A simple burst of color can be added in with pillows or an accent chair to keep it from being overwhelming. Let’s face it – a bedroom painted in Illuminating would not be very relaxing. Layering in one or two accents of yellow can add interest while still offering a restful retreat.