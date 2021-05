For a six-game slate, Thursday’s NBA DFS action is absolutely loaded with appealing daily fantasy basketball picks. The slate has four games totaled well above the 230 mark, with one trending over 240 points. Only one game, Mavericks – Pistons, appears to be a clunker for scoring, with just a 212 total on the board. Every other game should be a bonanza for fantasy basketball point scoring, and even that game has several appealing options. With six games on the slate and so many robust options, this article will focus on the top plays with available leverage on the board. As always, the goal is to find under-appreciated players for the frequency with which they land in the optimal lineup in DraftKings and FanDuel NBA simulations.