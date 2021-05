Around the country, many people are seeing some glimpses of normalcy now that the vaccine has been rolled out: some state mask mandates are ending, stores like Target, CVS, and Trader Joe’s have updated their mask policy, and some cruises are resuming in 2021. And now people are wondering—are summer concerts 2021 returning too? Is Kenny Chesney having his 2021 tour? What will the new concert rules be to attend? To help, we rounded up everything we need to know about the summer 2021 concert schedule.