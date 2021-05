ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed first-round draft choice Pat Surtain II to a four-year, $20,962,802 contract that includes a $12,605,672 signing bonus. A cornerback from Alabama, Surtain was the No. 9 overall selection in the NFL Draft that was held four weeks ago. The Broncos took Surtain instead of quarterbacks Justin Fields or Mac Jones, as some had hoped given the team’s need to keep up with the other quarterbacks in their AFC West Division, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes II, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Raiders’ Derek Carr. But Surtain is considered a future Pro Bowler who didn’t carry the risk of the draft’s fourth and fifth-best QBs.